Brady Throws for 5 TDs, Bucs Rally to Beat Chargers 38-31

(AP) Tom Brady threw for 369 yards and five touchdowns, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally from a 17-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 38-31 for their third straight victory.

Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

With several members of the newly crowned Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning cheering on from a suite at Raymond James Stadium, Brady shrugged off throwing an early interception returned for a touchdown to keep the Bucs in first place in the NFC South.

Five players ,Mike Evans, Scotty Miller, O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate and rookie Ke’Shawn Vaughn, caught scoring passes from Brady.