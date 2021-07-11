Braves’ Acuña out for season after tearing ACL vs Marlins

An MRI showed the severity of the injury and the Braves made the announcement shortly before midnight that their three-time All-Star will be out until at least next year.

Acuña landed awkwardly on his right leg after jumping on the warning track in right field to try to catch a drive from Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the fifth inning. The 23-year-old slammed into the outfield wall and crumbled on the warning track, immediately grabbing his right knee while Chisholm sprinted out an inside-the-park homer.

Acuña tried to walk off but dropped back to the ground in shallow right field. A trainer tended to him while a cart was retrieved, and concerned teammates gathered quietly around him.

Tears welled in his eyes as he waited. When the cart pulled around to the nearby warning track, he had to be helped over and did not put any weight on his right leg.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said immediately after the game that Acuña was undergoing evaluation and the team didn’t expect to have news until Sunday morning.

“He’s in a lot of pain, I can tell you that. It’s a tough break for the team and for him,” he said.

Max Fried gave up three straight hits but settled down to retire the side with two strikeouts after the injury.

“You never like to see one of your teammates come up injured after trying to make a great play,” Fried said. “It’s obviously very unfortunate, but you have to stay with the task at hand and finish the game.”

Chisholm at first thought Acuña was going to make the catch and didn’t realize the severity of the injury until after he crossed home plate.

“A guy like that, him getting injured, the baseball world is going to miss him if he’s out for a long time,” Chisholm said. “Hopefully he gets better.”

Acuña was slated to start in the outfield for the NL All-Star team in Tuesday’s game. He is hitting .283 with 24 home runs and 52 RBIs for the three-time defending NL East champions, who started the day in second place behind the New York Mets.

Freddie Freeman had a two-run homer and an RBI single, while Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley ripped doubles as the first three Braves reached base off All-Star pitcher Trevor Rogers (7-6) in the fourth inning. Atlanta has won three straight over Miami.

Acuña doubled in the top of the fifth and scored on Freeman’s shot over the right-field wall.

Max Fried (6-5), who went five innings with five strikeouts while surrendering nine hits, had to compose himself quickly after the injury.

“I was just trying to find my rhythm again; it was huge being able to get those last two strikeouts,” Fried said. (The injury) is tough, but you have to get your focus back.”

Rogers lasted four innings and gave up three runs, two earned, while striking out four and walking two.