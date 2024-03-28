Poll: Projecting Sox wins, losses + how long they’ll be ‘in it’

Opening Day is here and the Maine weather couldn't seem more like baseball season - a blanket of white with a nice dense layer of fog.

But out in Seattle, no matter the weather, they have a dome, and that's where the Red Sox find themselves opening the new year tonight at 10:10 p.m. with pregame beginning on The Ticket at 9:10 p.m.

The odds makers are not expecting all that much from the Red Sox this year. DraftKings Sportsbook has Boston's win total at 77.5. They give the Sox the 8th-best odds to have the worst record in all of baseball. DK gives Boston +275 odds to make the playoffs, +1700 odds to win the AL East (dead last), +3000 odds to win the pennant (11th of 15) and +6500 odds (21st of 30) to win the World Series.

So, it's fair to say a competitive season would come as quite the surprise to quite many.

Inside the clubhouse, though, it seems to be a confident bunch. Alex Cora is boasting about the team's immaculate vibes and saying their goal for the season is to make the playoffs and win the World Series.

Cool. My goal is to be a millionaire by tomorrow, but chances are that ain't happening either.

As we embark on the new year and hope springs eternal, what are you expecting from the Red Sox over the course of 162?