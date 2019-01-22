BREAKING: Gabby Price Steps Down At Husson

BREAKING NEWS: After 12 years as Husson University football coach, Gabby Price has announced he is stepping down.

"I love coaching because of the players playing and those who have played," added Coach Price. "I am and have been proud of our players in so many ways. They have won some games and also been great to each other. Everyone has a story and many of our players have had an incredible journey in so many different directions. The greatest teachers in my life have been our players and for that I love them and will always be indebted to them." - Husson Athletics Press Release

Athletic director Frank Pergolizzi says the job must first be posted and then the search for a new coach begins. He says he wants to go quickly with the process.

"It has been an honor and our privilege to work with Coach Price during these past six football seasons. His commitment to Husson University and to the students in our football program has been outstanding. His priority has consistently been the health and welfare of each of our student-athletes. They are fortunate to have had the opportunity to have been coached by him." - Husson Athletics Press Release

Price leaves the program's all-time winningest coach with 10 winning seasons and five ECFC Championships.

The Eagles program moves into the Commonwealth Coast Conference this fall.

NOTE: Assistant coach Nat Clark has been named interim head coach.