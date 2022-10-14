Brewer and Messalonskee Girls Play to Scoreless Draw 0-0

The Brewer Witches traveled to Oakland, Maine Thursday night, October 13th and battled the Messalonskee Eagles to a scoreless 0-0 draw in the rain.

It was Brewer's 9th shutout off the season

Brewer is now 7-3-3 and in 5th place Friday morning in the Class A North Heal Point Standings. Brewer has 1 game remaining in the regular season, when they play host to the Camden Hills Windjammers on Tuesday, October 18th at 3:30 p.m.

Messalonskee is now 4-7-2 and in 8th place in the Class A North Heal Point Standings as of Friday morning. They have 1 game remaining in the regular season, when they host Skowhegan on Tuesday, October 18th at 7 p.m.

