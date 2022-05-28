Brewer Baseball Run-Ruled by Oxford Hills Lose 10-0

The Brewer Baseball Team was run-ruled by Oxford Hills, losing to the Vikings in South Paris on Friday, May 28th.

Anderson Clifford started for the Witches, and went 3.0 inning. He allowed 5 runs and 5 hits, striking out 1 and walking 3. Kaiden Morin pitched 1.1 innings allowing 4 runs and 1 hit. He walked 3 and struck out 2. Maddox Torrey finished the gme going 1 inning and allowing 3 hits and 1 run, walking 2.

Wyatt Knightly went the distance for Oxford Hills. He allowed just 3 hits and struck out 4. He didn't walk anyone.

Jed Gilpatrick had 2 hits for Brewer and Logan Levansalor had Brewer's other hit.

Eli Soehren had a triple for Oxford Hills. Andrew Merrill had 2 hits including a double. Brady Truman and Isaiah Oufiero each had a double. Matt Doucette, Kolby Brown, Kaiden Delano and Hunter Tardiff singled for the Vikings.

Brewer is now 7-8. They close out the regular season at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor, on Wednesday, June 1st at 7 p.m. when they play Bangor.

Oxford Hills is 13-2. The Vikings close out the regular season at Skowhegan when they play the River Hawks on Tuesday, May 31st at 4 p.m.