Brewer Boys Double Up Messalonskee 82-40 [STATS]
The Brewer Boys Basketball Team bounced back from their lone loss of the season to Nokomis, handily defeating Messalonskee 82-40 in Brewer on Saturday
The game was close at the end of the 1st Quarter, with Brewer on top 14-12 but Brewer outscored Messalonskee 22-9 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 36-21 lead at the end of the 1st Half. It was 59-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Brewer had 3 players in double figures. Brady Saunders had 18 points with Brock Flagg finishing with 13 points and Aaron Newcomb with 12 point. The Witches were 13-16 from the free throw line. They also poured in 11 3-pointers on the day. Saunders led the way with 4 3's. Colby Smith, Aaron Newcomb and Evan Nadeau each had 2 3-pointers and Kyle Horr had 1 3-pointers.
For Messalonskee Daniel Parent led the way with 12 points. The Eagles were 4-9 from the free throw line. They had 6 3-pointers. Daniel Parent had 4 3-pointers and Walter Fegel and Jacob Love each had 1 3-pointer
Thanks to Brewer Coach Tyler Smith for the stats
Brewer is now 10-1 and plays at Lawrence on Monday, January 24th
Messalonskee is 0-11 and will look for their 1st win on Friday January 28th at MCI
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Messalonskee Boys
|12
|9
|12
|7
|40
|Brewer Boys
|14
|22
|23
|23
|82
Box Score
Messalonskee
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|0
|Alden Doran
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Daniel Parent
|12
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Walter Fegel
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Brayden Mayo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Jacob Moody
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Sam Dube
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|10
|Brady Bumford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|Merrick Smith
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Owen Axelson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Brendan Roderick
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Jacob Love
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|30
|Drake Brunelle
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|32
|Brady Brunelle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Nick Dexter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Ty Bernier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|40
|15
|9
|6
|4
|9
Brewer
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Evan Nadeau
|9
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Colby Smith
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|10
|Kyle Horr
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|12
|Brady Saunders
|18
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|14
|Aiden Davis
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Aaron Newcomb
|12
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|22
|Evan Glass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Ryder Goodwin
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|32
|Brock Flagg
|13
|3
|3
|0
|7
|7
|34
|Cameron Hughes
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|40
|Braden Carr
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|42
|Titus Philbrook
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|82
|29
|18
|11
|13
|16