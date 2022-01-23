Brewer Boys Double Up Messalonskee 82-40 [STATS]

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team bounced back from their lone loss of the season to Nokomis, handily defeating Messalonskee 82-40 in Brewer on Saturday

The game was close at the end of the 1st Quarter, with Brewer on top 14-12 but Brewer outscored Messalonskee 22-9 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 36-21 lead at the end of the 1st Half. It was 59-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer had 3 players in double figures. Brady Saunders had 18 points with Brock Flagg finishing with 13 points and Aaron Newcomb with 12 point. The Witches were 13-16 from the free throw line. They also poured in 11 3-pointers on the day. Saunders led the way with 4 3's. Colby Smith, Aaron Newcomb and Evan Nadeau each had 2 3-pointers and Kyle Horr had 1 3-pointers.

For Messalonskee Daniel Parent led the way with 12 points. The Eagles were 4-9 from the free throw line. They had 6 3-pointers. Daniel Parent had 4 3-pointers and Walter Fegel and Jacob Love each had 1 3-pointer

Thanks to Brewer Coach Tyler Smith for the stats

Brewer is now 10-1 and plays at Lawrence on Monday, January 24th

Messalonskee is 0-11 and will look for their 1st win on Friday January 28th at MCI

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Messalonskee Boys 12 9 12 7 40 Brewer Boys 14 22 23 23 82

Box Score

Messalonskee

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 0 Alden Doran 6 3 3 0 0 0 1 Daniel Parent 12 4 0 4 0 0 2 Walter Fegel 3 1 0 1 0 0 3 Brayden Mayo 2 0 0 0 2 2 4 Jacob Moody 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Sam Dube 6 2 2 0 2 2 10 Brady Bumford 0 0 0 0 0 2 11 Merrick Smith 6 3 3 0 0 0 14 Owen Axelson 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Brendan Roderick 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Jacob Love 3 1 0 1 0 0 30 Drake Brunelle 2 1 1 0 0 3 32 Brady Brunelle 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Nick Dexter 0 0 0 0 0 0 44 Ty Bernier 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 40 15 9 6 4 9

Brewer