Brewer Boys Double Up Messalonskee 82-40 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team bounced back from their lone loss of the season to Nokomis, handily defeating Messalonskee 82-40 in Brewer on Saturday

The game was close at the end of the 1st Quarter, with Brewer on top 14-12 but Brewer outscored Messalonskee 22-9 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 36-21 lead at the end of the 1st Half. It was 59-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer had 3 players in double figures. Brady Saunders had 18 points with Brock Flagg finishing with 13 points and Aaron Newcomb with 12 point. The Witches were 13-16 from the free throw line. They also poured in 11 3-pointers on the day. Saunders led the way with 4 3's. Colby Smith, Aaron Newcomb and Evan Nadeau each had 2 3-pointers and Kyle Horr had 1 3-pointers.

For Messalonskee Daniel Parent led the way with 12 points. The Eagles were 4-9 from the free throw line. They had 6 3-pointers. Daniel Parent had 4 3-pointers and Walter Fegel and Jacob Love each had 1 3-pointer

Thanks to Brewer Coach Tyler Smith for the stats

Brewer is now 10-1 and plays at Lawrence on Monday, January 24th

Messalonskee is 0-11 and will look for their 1st win on Friday January 28th at MCI

Line Score

1234T
Messalonskee Boys12912740
Brewer Boys1422232382

Box Score

Messalonskee

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
0Alden Doran633000
1Daniel Parent1240400
2Walter Fegel310100
3Brayden Mayo200022
4Jacob Moody000000
5Sam Dube622022
10Brady Bumford000002
11Merrick Smith633000
14Owen Axelson000000
22Brendan Roderick000000
23Jacob Love310100
30Drake Brunelle211003
32Brady Brunelle000000
33Nick Dexter000000
44Ty Bernier000000
TOTALS40159649

Brewer

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Evan Nadeau931212
4Colby Smith831200
10Kyle Horr310100
12Brady Saunders1873400
14Aiden Davis211000
20Aaron Newcomb1242222
22Evan Glass000000
24Ryder Goodwin633001
32Brock Flagg1333077
34Cameron Hughes622022
40Braden Carr311012
42Titus Philbrook211000
TOTALS822918111316
