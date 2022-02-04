Brewer Boys Fall to Skowhegan 60-57 in OT [STATS]

Brewer Boys Fall to Skowhegan 60-57 in OT [STATS]

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team suffered their 2nd loss of the season, falling to the Skowhegan River Hawks 60-57 in overtime in Skowhegan.

Brewer led 14-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and clung to a 1-point lead at the end of the 1st half 22-21. Skowehegan led 31-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. The game was knotted 46-46 at the end of regulation.

Brewer had 4 players in double figures. Aaron Newcomb led the way with 15 points, with Colby Smith and Brock Flagg having 12 points each and Brady Saunders finishing with 10 poinits. The Witches were 15-19 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers. Newcomb dropped 5 3-pointers and Brock Flagg had the other for the Witches

Skowhegan was led by Collin LePage with a game-high 28 points, including going 14-16 from the free throw line. Levi Obert and Kyle LePage each had 10 points. The River Hawks were 19-24 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, scored by Levi Obert.

Brewer is now 15-2 and has 1 game left in the regular season, when they will host Bangor on Thursday, February 10th. The Witches are in 2nd place in the Boys Class A North Heal Point Standings.

Skowhegan is 13-3 with games left at Cony on February 7th and Gardiner on February 10th. The River Hawks are in 3rd place in the Boys Class A North Heal Point Standings.

Thanks to Brewer Coach Tyler Smith for the stats

Get our free mobile app

Line Score

1234OT1T
Brewer Boys1487171157
Skowhegan Boys12910151460

Box Score

Brewer

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Evan Nadeau000000
4Colby Smith1233066
10Kyle Horr000000
13Brady Saunders1044022
14Aiden Davis000000
20Aaron Newcomb1550502
22Evan Glass000000
24Ryder Goodwin633000
32Brock Flagg1221177
34Cameron Hughes211002
40Braden Carr000000
42Titus Philbrook000000
TOTALS57181261519

Skowhegan

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Brayden Saucier000000
3Quintcey McCray000000
4Marshall Easler000000
10Payson Washburn422000
11Joey Godin000000
14Tate Jewell000000
15Levi Obert1043112
20Ryan Donoghue000000
22Jack Donoghue000000
23Patrick McKenney611046
33Collin LePage287701416
34Adam Savage211000
45Kyle LePage1055000
TOTALS60201911924
Categories: Boys Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top