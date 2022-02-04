Brewer Boys Fall to Skowhegan 60-57 in OT [STATS]

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team suffered their 2nd loss of the season, falling to the Skowhegan River Hawks 60-57 in overtime in Skowhegan.

Brewer led 14-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and clung to a 1-point lead at the end of the 1st half 22-21. Skowehegan led 31-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. The game was knotted 46-46 at the end of regulation.

Brewer had 4 players in double figures. Aaron Newcomb led the way with 15 points, with Colby Smith and Brock Flagg having 12 points each and Brady Saunders finishing with 10 poinits. The Witches were 15-19 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers. Newcomb dropped 5 3-pointers and Brock Flagg had the other for the Witches

Skowhegan was led by Collin LePage with a game-high 28 points, including going 14-16 from the free throw line. Levi Obert and Kyle LePage each had 10 points. The River Hawks were 19-24 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, scored by Levi Obert.

Brewer is now 15-2 and has 1 game left in the regular season, when they will host Bangor on Thursday, February 10th. The Witches are in 2nd place in the Boys Class A North Heal Point Standings.

Skowhegan is 13-3 with games left at Cony on February 7th and Gardiner on February 10th. The River Hawks are in 3rd place in the Boys Class A North Heal Point Standings.

Thanks to Brewer Coach Tyler Smith for the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 OT1 T Brewer Boys 14 8 7 17 11 57 Skowhegan Boys 12 9 10 15 14 60

Box Score

Brewer

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Evan Nadeau 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Colby Smith 12 3 3 0 6 6 10 Kyle Horr 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Brady Saunders 10 4 4 0 2 2 14 Aiden Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Aaron Newcomb 15 5 0 5 0 2 22 Evan Glass 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Ryder Goodwin 6 3 3 0 0 0 32 Brock Flagg 12 2 1 1 7 7 34 Cameron Hughes 2 1 1 0 0 2 40 Braden Carr 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Titus Philbrook 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 57 18 12 6 15 19

