Brewer Boys Tame Gardiner Tigers 76-60 [STATS]

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team defeated the Gardiner Tigers 76-60 in Gardiner on Monday, January 31st.

Brewer raced out to a 24-12 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter but Gardiner cut into the lead in the 2nd Quarter and Brewer led 36-29 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer led 55-42 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer had 4 players in double figures. Brady Saunders had a game-high 19 points. Ryder Goodwin finished with 15 points with Aaron Newcomb having 14 points and Evan Nadeau 10 points. The Witches were 9-14 from the free throw line and had 7 3-pointers. Aaron Newcomb drained 4 3's for Brewer with Evan Nadeau sinking 2 and Brady Saundrs 1 3-pointer.

The Tigers were led by Kalvin Catchings with 18 points. Braden Dorogi had 13 points and Ryan Moore 10 points. Gardiner wasa 14-22 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, 1 each by Catchings and Colby Moody.

Brewer is now 14-1 and the Witches play at Camden Hills on Tuesday, February 1st.

Gardiner is 5-8 and plays at Cony on Tuesday, February 1st.

Thanks to Coach Tyler Smith for the stats.

Line Score

 

1234T
Brewer Boys2412192176
Gardiner Boys1217131860

Box Score

Brewer

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Evan Nadeau1042200
4Colby Smith844000
10Kyle Horr000000
13Brady Saunders1965168
14Aiden Davis000000
20Aaron Newcomb1440422
22Evan Glass000000
24Ryder Goodwin1577011
32Brock Flagg633003
34Cameron Hughes211000
40Braden Carr211000
42Titus Philbrook000000
TOTALS7630237914

Gardiner

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Acadia Parker000000
3Hunter Burgess211000
4Luke Lawrence000000
10Braden Dorogi1344056
11Kalvin Catchings1865156
12Zachary Bailey000000
14Wyatt Chadwick633002
20Colby Moody732100
21Dillon Elliott000000
22Colton Dube422002
24Ryan Moore1033046
25Anthony Rivera000000
30Anthony Sailars000000
TOTALS60222021422
