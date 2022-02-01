Brewer Boys Tame Gardiner Tigers 76-60 [STATS]

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team defeated the Gardiner Tigers 76-60 in Gardiner on Monday, January 31st.

Brewer raced out to a 24-12 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter but Gardiner cut into the lead in the 2nd Quarter and Brewer led 36-29 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer led 55-42 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer had 4 players in double figures. Brady Saunders had a game-high 19 points. Ryder Goodwin finished with 15 points with Aaron Newcomb having 14 points and Evan Nadeau 10 points. The Witches were 9-14 from the free throw line and had 7 3-pointers. Aaron Newcomb drained 4 3's for Brewer with Evan Nadeau sinking 2 and Brady Saundrs 1 3-pointer.

The Tigers were led by Kalvin Catchings with 18 points. Braden Dorogi had 13 points and Ryan Moore 10 points. Gardiner wasa 14-22 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, 1 each by Catchings and Colby Moody.

Brewer is now 14-1 and the Witches play at Camden Hills on Tuesday, February 1st.

Gardiner is 5-8 and plays at Cony on Tuesday, February 1st.

Thanks to Coach Tyler Smith for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Brewer Boys 24 12 19 21 76 Gardiner Boys 12 17 13 18 60

Box Score

Brewer

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Evan Nadeau 10 4 2 2 0 0 4 Colby Smith 8 4 4 0 0 0 10 Kyle Horr 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Brady Saunders 19 6 5 1 6 8 14 Aiden Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Aaron Newcomb 14 4 0 4 2 2 22 Evan Glass 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Ryder Goodwin 15 7 7 0 1 1 32 Brock Flagg 6 3 3 0 0 3 34 Cameron Hughes 2 1 1 0 0 0 40 Braden Carr 2 1 1 0 0 0 42 Titus Philbrook 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 76 30 23 7 9 14

Gardiner