Brewer Boys Tame Gardiner Tigers 76-60 [STATS]
The Brewer Boys Basketball Team defeated the Gardiner Tigers 76-60 in Gardiner on Monday, January 31st.
Brewer raced out to a 24-12 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter but Gardiner cut into the lead in the 2nd Quarter and Brewer led 36-29 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer led 55-42 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Brewer had 4 players in double figures. Brady Saunders had a game-high 19 points. Ryder Goodwin finished with 15 points with Aaron Newcomb having 14 points and Evan Nadeau 10 points. The Witches were 9-14 from the free throw line and had 7 3-pointers. Aaron Newcomb drained 4 3's for Brewer with Evan Nadeau sinking 2 and Brady Saundrs 1 3-pointer.
The Tigers were led by Kalvin Catchings with 18 points. Braden Dorogi had 13 points and Ryan Moore 10 points. Gardiner wasa 14-22 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, 1 each by Catchings and Colby Moody.
Brewer is now 14-1 and the Witches play at Camden Hills on Tuesday, February 1st.
Gardiner is 5-8 and plays at Cony on Tuesday, February 1st.
Thanks to Coach Tyler Smith for the stats.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Brewer Boys
|24
|12
|19
|21
|76
|Gardiner Boys
|12
|17
|13
|18
|60
Box Score
Brewer
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Evan Nadeau
|10
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Colby Smith
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Kyle Horr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Brady Saunders
|19
|6
|5
|1
|6
|8
|14
|Aiden Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Aaron Newcomb
|14
|4
|0
|4
|2
|2
|22
|Evan Glass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Ryder Goodwin
|15
|7
|7
|0
|1
|1
|32
|Brock Flagg
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|34
|Cameron Hughes
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Braden Carr
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Titus Philbrook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|76
|30
|23
|7
|9
|14
Gardiner
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Acadia Parker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hunter Burgess
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Luke Lawrence
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Braden Dorogi
|13
|4
|4
|0
|5
|6
|11
|Kalvin Catchings
|18
|6
|5
|1
|5
|6
|12
|Zachary Bailey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Wyatt Chadwick
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Colby Moody
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|21
|Dillon Elliott
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Colton Dube
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|24
|Ryan Moore
|10
|3
|3
|0
|4
|6
|25
|Anthony Rivera
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Anthony Sailars
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|60
|22
|20
|2
|14
|22