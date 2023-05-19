Brewer Doubles-Up Brunswick Winning 6-3

The Brewer Witches spotted the Brunswick Dragons 2 runs in the 1st inning and then rallied to beat then, 6-3, scoring single runs in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th inning and then putting 3 runs on the board in the 5th inning, on Friday afternoon May 19th in Brunswick.

Brewer-Brunswick Softball May 19, 2023 Photo Katie Sproul Brewer-Brunswick Softball May 19, 2023 Photo Katie Sproul loading...

Sara Young, the freshman, pitching with experience beyond her years, tossed a 3 hitter. She allowed the 3 runs, 2 of which were earned. She struck out 9 and walked 3.

Brewer-Brunswick Softball May 19, 2023 Photo Katie Sproul Brewer-Brunswick Softball May 19, 2023 Photo Katie Sproul loading...

Young helped herself at the plate, going 2-4 with a double and driving in a run. Emma Jameson and Jillian Ford each had doubles. Asianna West and Hannah Reed singled for the Witches.

Brewer-Brunswick Softball May 19, 2023 Photo Katie Sproul Brewer-Brunswick Softball May 19, 2023 Photo Katie Sproul loading...

Ellie Sullivan started in the circle for Brunswick. She went 4.2 innings, allowing 5 hits and 6 runs, 2 of which were earned. She struck out 2 and walked 1. Cailtyn Seitz threw the final 2.1 innings, allowing 1 hit and walking 1 while striking out 4.

Brewer-Brunswick Softball May 19, 2023 Photo Katie Sproul Brewer-Brunswick Softball May 19, 2023 Photo Katie Sproul loading...

For the Dragons all of their 3 hits were doubles. Hannah Hamilton, Sophia Morin and Ava Wolverton each had a 2-bagger.

Brewer-Brunswick Softball May 19, 2023 Photo Katie Sproul Brewer-Brunswick Softball May 19, 2023 Photo Katie Sproul loading...

Brewer is now 9-3. They host Mt. Ararat on Monday, May 22nd at 6 p.m.

Brewer-Brunswick Softball May 19, 2023 Photo Katie Sproul Brewer-Brunswick Softball May 19, 2023 Photo Katie Sproul loading...

Brunswick is now 7-4. They play at Morse on Monday, May 22nd at 4 p.m.

You can nominate a player for the High School Athlete of the Week 5 HERE, for the week May 15-20. Nominations must be received by Sunday, May 21st at 11:59 p.m.