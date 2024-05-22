Brewer Edges MDI 3-2

The Brewer Witches nipped the MDI Trojans 3-2 under the lights at Coffin Field in Brewer on Tuesday, May 21st.

With Brewer leading 1-0, MDI tied the score at 1-1 in the top of the 6th inning. The Witches took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the 6th.

In the top of the 7th Lexi Tozier hit a hard ground ball reaching on an error and scoring Grace Hodgdon to give the Trojans a 2-1 lead.

But in the bottom of the 7th with 1 out, Olivia Gilmore singled to left field, scoring Olivia Bragdon for Brewer's 4th win in-a-row.

Taylor Grant struck out 13 for MDI. She walked 1 and allowed 3 hits and 3 runs. Just 1 of the runs was earned.

For Brewer, Sara Young struck out 6, walking 1. She allowed 3 hits and both of MDI's runs were unearned.

Molly Gray, leading off for MDI had 2 singles. Grace Hodgdon had a double.

For Brewer, Emma Jameson and Madison Shaw each doubled, with Gilmore having the game-winning single.

MDI is now 7-7 with 2 games left to play in the regular season. They host Old Town on Friday, May 24th at 4:30 p.m. and then conclude the regular season on Wednesday, May 29th at home against Ellsworth at 4:30 p.m. for Senior Recognition Day.

Brewer is now 9-5. The Witches have 2 games left in the regular season. They host Hampden Academy on Friday, May 24th at 7 p.m. and conclude the regular season against Bangor at home on Tuesday, May 28th at 7 p.m.

