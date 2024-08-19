Brewer Football Begins 2-a-Days [PHOTOS]

The Brewer Witches were on the turf carpet of Heddericg Field early Monday morning, August 19th to begin 2-a-days.

Fred Lower begins his 1st season as Head Coach of the Witches, and he had the offense running plays during the morning session.

Check out some of the photos.

Brewer Football Start of 2-a-Days The Brewer Witches took to Heddericg Field for the 1st football practices of the 2024 season with new Football Coach Fred Lower at the helm Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Brewer Varsity Witches Football Schedule

Thursday, August 29th at Bangor 7 p.m. (Exhibition) This game will be broadcast on Ticket TV!

Friday September 6th at Mt. Blue 7 p.m.

Saturday September 14th vs. Salem, Massachusetts 1 p.m.

Friday September 20th at Medomak Valley 7 p.m.

Friday September 27th at Oceanside 7 p.m.

Friday October 4th vs. MCI 6 p.m.

Friday October 11th vs. Hermon 6 p.m.

Friday October 18th at Hampden Academy 7 p.m.

Friday October 25th vs. Nokomis 6 p.m.

Brewer plays their home games at Doyle Field.