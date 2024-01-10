Brewer Girls Beat Bangor 43-42 for 1st Win Over the Rams Since 2018 [STATS]
In a game seen on Ticket TV on Tuesday, January 9th, the Brewer Girls Basketball Team beat Bangor 43-42 for their 1st win over Bangor since 2018. The winning basket scored by Gabrielle Roberts went through the net as the buzzer sounded.
Brewer led 11-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but the Rams took a 20-17 lead at the Half. Bangor led 32-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Allie Flagg led all scorers for Brewer with 17 points. Jillian Ford had 13 points. Allie Flagg had 2 3-pointers and Abbie Flagg added 1 for the Witches.
Mimi Quinn had 14 points for Bangor. Clara Oldenburg had 7 points. Gabby Roy and Emily Adams each had a 3-pointer for the Rams
Brewer is now 4-5. They play at Mt. Blue on Friday, January 12th at 6:30 p.m.
Bangor is 7-2. The Rams will host Lewiston on Friday, January 12th at 6:30 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bangor Girls
|7
|13
|12
|10
|42
|Brewer Girls
|11
|6
|13
|13
|43
Box Score
Bangor
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|Gabbie Spreng
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Carley Andrews
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Avery Clark
|7
|1
|-
|5
|Lucy Oâ€™Connell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Gabby Roy
|3
|-
|1
|-
|Kali Snowden
|1
|-
|-
|1
|Dalaney Horr
|4
|1
|-
|2
|Clara Oldenburg
|7
|3
|-
|1
|Emily Caulkins
|2
|1
|-
|-
|Gabby Raymond
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Jaycee Thomas
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Mimi Quinn
|14
|6
|-
|2
|Ava Syphers
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Emily Adams
|4
|-
|1
|1
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|42
|12
|2
|12
Brewer
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|Abbie Flagg
|3
|-
|1
|-
|Gabrielle Roberts
|4
|1
|-
|2
|Allie Flagg
|17
|5
|2
|1
|Olivia Gilmorr
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Ainsley Goodwin
|2
|1
|-
|-
|Kathleen Brydges
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Emma Jameson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Mariah Roberts
|4
|2
|-
|-
|Jillian Ford
|13
|4
|-
|5
|Reece McKenney
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Gabby Chasse
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Madison Shaw
|0
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|43
|13
|3
|8