Brewer Girls Beat Bangor 43-42 for 1st Win Over the Rams Since 2018 [STATS]

In a game seen on Ticket TV on Tuesday, January 9th, the Brewer Girls Basketball Team beat Bangor 43-42 for their 1st win over Bangor since 2018. The winning basket scored by Gabrielle Roberts went through the net as the buzzer sounded.

Brewer led 11-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but the Rams took a 20-17 lead at the Half. Bangor led 32-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Allie Flagg led all scorers for Brewer with 17 points. Jillian Ford had 13 points. Allie Flagg had 2 3-pointers and Abbie Flagg added 1 for the Witches.

Mimi Quinn had 14 points for Bangor. Clara Oldenburg had 7 points. Gabby Roy and Emily Adams each had a 3-pointer for the Rams

Brewer is now 4-5. They play at Mt. Blue on Friday, January 12th at 6:30 p.m.

Bangor is 7-2. The Rams will host Lewiston on Friday, January 12th at 6:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Bangor Girls 7 13 12 10 42 Brewer Girls 11 6 13 13 43

Box Score

Bangor

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM Gabbie Spreng 0 - - - Carley Andrews 0 - - - Avery Clark 7 1 - 5 Lucy Oâ€™Connell 0 - - - Gabby Roy 3 - 1 - Kali Snowden 1 - - 1 Dalaney Horr 4 1 - 2 Clara Oldenburg 7 3 - 1 Emily Caulkins 2 1 - - Gabby Raymond 0 - - - Jaycee Thomas 0 - - - Mimi Quinn 14 6 - 2 Ava Syphers 0 - - - Emily Adams 4 - 1 1 TEAM 0 - - - TOTALS 42 12 2 12

Brewer