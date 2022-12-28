Brewer Girls Double Up Mt. Blue 46-23 [STATS]

The Brewer Girls Basketball Team doubled up Mt. Blue 46-23 at the Augusta Civic Center on Tuesday, December 27th.

The Witches took an early lead and led 15-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter. After outscoring the Cougars 17-2 in the 2nd Quarter, brewer led 32-6. It was 42-14 at the end of 3rd Quarter.

Brewer was led by Allie Flagg who had 18 points. Jillian Ford had 10 points. The Witches were 7-8 from the free throw line. Ford had 2 3-pointers and Flagg had 1 3-pointer.

Mt. Blue was led by Kara Daggett who had 10 points. She had 2 3-pointers. Lily Huntly had a 3-pointer. The Cougars were 8-21 from the free throw line.

Brewer is now 2-3. They play at Bangor on Tuesday, January 3rd at 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Blue is 1-5 and will play at home against Erskine Academy on Thursday, January 5th at 7 p.m.

Thanks to Jordan Goodrich for the stats!

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Mt Blue Girls 4 2 8 9 23 Brewer Girls 15 17 10 4 46

Box Score

Mt. Blue

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Bree Griffin 0 - - - - Chloe Roberts 0 - - - - Katelyn Daggett 3 1 - 1 4 Kylee Blodgett 0 - - - - Bailey Farnham 0 - - - - Allison Casavant 0 - - - - Lily Huntly 3 - 1 - 1 Maia MacIsaac 0 - - - - Kensley Malcore 3 1 - 1 3 Jordan Dunham 0 - - - - Kara Daggett 10 - 2 4 7 Caitlin Burke 4 1 - 2 6 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 23 3 3 8 21

Brewer