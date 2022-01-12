Brewer Girls Fall to Erskine Academy 48-30 [STATS]

The Brewer Girls Basketball Team fell to Erskine Academy Tuesday night, January 11th 48-30 in South China.

Erskine Academy jumped out to a 9-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 22-8 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 32-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Brewer mounted a comeback, but Erskine Academy hit 3 3-pointers in the 4th Quarter to keep Brewer at bay.

Brewer was paced by Riley Umel who had 8 points while Makayla Dore and Jordan Doak had 5 points each. Brewer was 1-4 from the free throw line. The Witches had 5 3-pointers on the night, 2 by Umel and 1 each by Makayla Dore, Jordan Doak and Allie Flagg.

Erskine Academy was led by Emily Clark who finished with 16 points and Emma Stred who had 10 points. They were 2-7 from the free throw line and Erskine Academy drained 6 3-pointers. Hayden Hoague had 2 3's, and 1 each by Sarah Praul, Julie Barber, Mackenzie Roderick and Grace Hutchins

Brewer is 2-7 and will play at home against Lawrence on Monday, January 17.

Erskine Academy is 4-5 and plays at Oceanside on Friday, January 14

Line Score

1234T
Brewer Girls44101230
Erskine Academy Girls91391748

Box Score

Brewer

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Makayla Dore521100
5Jordan Doak521102
10Trea Broussard000000
11Brooklyn Fick000000
12Kaylee Dore000000
15Allie Flagg410112
20Mariah Roberts211000
21Lindsey Pine000000
22Riley Umel831200
23Jenna McQuarrie211000
35Kelly DiCarlo422000
TOTALS30127514

Erskine Academy

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Sarah Praul310100
10Hayden Hoague620200
11Julie Barber310100
12Mackenzie Roderick310100
20Sam Golden000000
22Maddie Lully000000
23Gabby Sasse211000
24Emma Stred1055002
32Grace Hutchins521100
40Cassie LeCroix000000
42Emily Clark1677025
TOTALS482014627
