Brewer Girls Fall to Erskine Academy 48-30 [STATS]
The Brewer Girls Basketball Team fell to Erskine Academy Tuesday night, January 11th 48-30 in South China.
Erskine Academy jumped out to a 9-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 22-8 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 32-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Brewer mounted a comeback, but Erskine Academy hit 3 3-pointers in the 4th Quarter to keep Brewer at bay.
Brewer was paced by Riley Umel who had 8 points while Makayla Dore and Jordan Doak had 5 points each. Brewer was 1-4 from the free throw line. The Witches had 5 3-pointers on the night, 2 by Umel and 1 each by Makayla Dore, Jordan Doak and Allie Flagg.
Erskine Academy was led by Emily Clark who finished with 16 points and Emma Stred who had 10 points. They were 2-7 from the free throw line and Erskine Academy drained 6 3-pointers. Hayden Hoague had 2 3's, and 1 each by Sarah Praul, Julie Barber, Mackenzie Roderick and Grace Hutchins
Brewer is 2-7 and will play at home against Lawrence on Monday, January 17.
Erskine Academy is 4-5 and plays at Oceanside on Friday, January 14
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Brewer Girls
|4
|4
|10
|12
|30
|Erskine Academy Girls
|9
|13
|9
|17
|48
Box Score
Brewer
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Makayla Dore
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Jordan Doak
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|10
|Trea Broussard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Brooklyn Fick
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Kaylee Dore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Allie Flagg
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|20
|Mariah Roberts
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Lindsey Pine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Riley Umel
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|23
|Jenna McQuarrie
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Kelly DiCarlo
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|30
|12
|7
|5
|1
|4
Erskine Academy
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Sarah Praul
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|10
|Hayden Hoague
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|11
|Julie Barber
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|12
|Mackenzie Roderick
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|20
|Sam Golden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Maddie Lully
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Gabby Sasse
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Emma Stred
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|2
|32
|Grace Hutchins
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|40
|Cassie LeCroix
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Emily Clark
|16
|7
|7
|0
|2
|5
|TOTALS
|48
|20
|14
|6
|2
|7