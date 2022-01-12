Brewer Girls Fall to Erskine Academy 48-30 [STATS]

The Brewer Girls Basketball Team fell to Erskine Academy Tuesday night, January 11th 48-30 in South China.

Erskine Academy jumped out to a 9-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 22-8 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 32-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Brewer mounted a comeback, but Erskine Academy hit 3 3-pointers in the 4th Quarter to keep Brewer at bay.

Brewer was paced by Riley Umel who had 8 points while Makayla Dore and Jordan Doak had 5 points each. Brewer was 1-4 from the free throw line. The Witches had 5 3-pointers on the night, 2 by Umel and 1 each by Makayla Dore, Jordan Doak and Allie Flagg.

Erskine Academy was led by Emily Clark who finished with 16 points and Emma Stred who had 10 points. They were 2-7 from the free throw line and Erskine Academy drained 6 3-pointers. Hayden Hoague had 2 3's, and 1 each by Sarah Praul, Julie Barber, Mackenzie Roderick and Grace Hutchins

Brewer is 2-7 and will play at home against Lawrence on Monday, January 17.

Erskine Academy is 4-5 and plays at Oceanside on Friday, January 14

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Brewer Girls 4 4 10 12 30 Erskine Academy Girls 9 13 9 17 48

Box Score

Brewer

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Makayla Dore 5 2 1 1 0 0 5 Jordan Doak 5 2 1 1 0 2 10 Trea Broussard 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Brooklyn Fick 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Kaylee Dore 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Allie Flagg 4 1 0 1 1 2 20 Mariah Roberts 2 1 1 0 0 0 21 Lindsey Pine 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Riley Umel 8 3 1 2 0 0 23 Jenna McQuarrie 2 1 1 0 0 0 35 Kelly DiCarlo 4 2 2 0 0 0 TOTALS 30 12 7 5 1 4

Erskine Academy