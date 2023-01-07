Brewer Girls Fall to Gardiner 81-48 [STATS]

The Brewer Girls fell to the Gardiner Tigers 81-48 on the road on Friday night, January 7th.

Gardiner led 21-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 40-29 at the end of the 1st Half. The Tigers took control in the 3rd Quarter as Megan Gallagher hit 4 3-pointers and led 64-41 after the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer was led by Allie Flagg who finished with 18 points including 1 3-pointer. Mariah Roberts had 9 points with a 3-pointer. The Witches shot 12-14 from the free throw line.

Gardiner was led by Lizzy Gruber who had 19 points while Gallaher had 17 points and Savannah Brown and McKenna Johnson each had 11 points. The Tigers drained 12 3-pointers. Gallagher had 5 3's, with Brown draining 2 3-pointers. Taylor Takatsu, Emilee Brown, McKenna Johnson, Libby Gruber and Brianna Smith each knocked down a 3-pointer. Gardiner was 11-16 from the free throw line.

Brewer is 2-5. The Witches travel to Farmington on Saturday afternoon, January 7th to play Mt. Blue.

Gardiner remains undefeated at 7-0. They travel to Newport on Tuesday, January 10th to play the Nokomis Warriors at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Jordan Goodrich for the stats!

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Brewer Girls 10 19 12 7 48 Gardiner Girls 21 19 24 17 81

Box Score

Brewer

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Gabrielle Roberts 0 - - - - Allie Flagg 18 5 1 5 6 Jillian Ford 5 1 - 3 4 Kaylee Dore 2 1 - - - Kathleen Brydges 2 1 - - - Reece McKenney 2 1 - - - Mariah Roberts 9 2 1 2 2 Aeri Nichols 0 - - - - Olivia Melvin 0 - - - - Jenna McQuarrie 4 1 - 2 2 Grace LaBree 6 3 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 48 15 2 12 14

Gardiner