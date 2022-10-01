Brewer Girls’ Soccer Defeats Bangor 1-0 for 1st Win in 30 Years

For as long as members of the 2022 Brewer Girls Soccer Team have been alive the Witches have never beaten the Bangor Rams. But that changed on Saturday, October 1st with the Witches 1-0 win at the Brewer Community School.

It was the 7th consecutive shutout for Bella Tanis and the Brewer Defense.

Brewer is now 7-1 and plays at Mt. Ararat on Tueesday, October 4th at 5 p.m.

Bangor is 2-1-4 and plays host to Messalonskee on Tuesday, October 4th at 6 p.m.

Brewer and Bangor will meet again at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Monday, October 10th at 6 p.m.

Thanks to Katie Sproul for the photos.

Brewer-Bangor Girls' Soccer The Brewer Witches hosted the Bangor Rams in a Girls' Class A Soccer Match at the Brewer Community School on Saturday, October 1, 2022

