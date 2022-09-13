Brewer Girls’ Soccer Defeats Hampden Academy 5-0 [PHOTOS]

The Brewer Girls' Soccer Team shutout Hampden Academy 5-0 on Tuesday, September 13th in the 2nd game of the home-and-home series with the Broncos. The game was played at the Brewer Community School.

Brewer led 3-0 at the end of the 1st Half.

The Witches received goals from Kate Bridges, Allie Salinas, Maya Edgecomb, Lauren Vanedistine and birthday girl, Jordan Doak.

The shutout was Brewer's 3rd in a row. Brewer's record improves to 3-1 and plays next at Skowhegan on Friday, September 15th at 3:30 p.m.

Hampden Academy is now 1-2-1. They play at Camden Hills on Friday, September 1th at 4 p.m.

Brewer-Hampden Academy Girls' Soccer The Brewer Witches played host to Hampden Academy on Tuesday, September 13th at the Brewer Community School

You can nominate someone for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games September 12-18 need to be received by September 19th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the scoresheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660

Best of luck to everyone! Have a great season!