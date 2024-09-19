Brewer Girl’s Soccer Hands Ellsworth 1st Loss 1-0

The Brewer Girl's Soccer Team handed the Ellsworth Eagles their 1st loss of the 2024 season, winning 1-0 at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth on Wednesday, September 18th.

Lauren Low scored the lone goal of the game with an assist from Kathleen Brydges.

Gabby Chasse had 10 saves for Brewer in goal. Allie Bivins was in goal for the Eagles.

In the JV Game, the Witches beat the Eagles 1-0

Ellsworth is now 3-1. They will host the John Bapst Crusaders on Saturday morning, September 21t at 10 a.m.

Brewer is now 2-3. They will host Lewiston on Saturday morning, September 21st at 11 a.m.

