Brewer Girls Soccer Shuts Out Skowhegan 4-0 for 4th Shutout In a Row

The Brewer Girls' Soccer Team is on a roll, winners of 4 in a row via shutout after defeating the Skowhegan River Hawks 4-0 in Skowhegan on Thursday, September 15th.

Photo Katie Sproul

Bella Tannis and the defense recorded their 4th consecutive shutout.

Offensively, the Witches received goals from Devin Horr, Mya Edgecomb, Jordan Doak and Lauren Vanidestine.

Brewer is now 4-1 and will play at home against Lewiston on Tuesday, September 20th at 4 p.m.

Skowhegan falls to 0-5. They'll look for their 1st win when they host Hampden Academy on Monday, September 19th at 5p.m.

