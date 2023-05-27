Brewer Holds Off Oxford Hills 8-7

The Brewer Witches held off the Oxford Hills Vikings 8-7 on Friday night, May 26th at Mahaney Diamond, seemingly locking up the top seed in the Class A North Heal Point Standings.

Brewer led 8-1 but Oxford Hills scored 5 runs in the 6th and 1 in the 7th innings to make the game exceedingly close.

Anderson Clifford was cruising for Brewer on the mound until the 6th inning. He ended up going 6.1 innings, allowing 7 hits and 6 runs. He struck out 3 and walking 4. Nick Tozier closed out the game for the Witches, getting the final 2 outs, allowing 1 hit and 1 run, walking 1.

Kolby Brown started on the mound for the Vikings and allowed 5 hits and 8 runs over 4.2 innings. He struck out 2 and walked 3. Nick Binette came on in relief, pitching the final 1.1 innings, allowing 1 hit, while striking out 1.

Noah Tibbetts had a double for the Witches, driving in 2 runs. Rowan Valley had 3 runs batted in and 2 singles. Logan Littlefield had 2 singles and a run batted in. Blake Littlefield had a single.

Cameron Pulkkinen had 2 singles and drove in 3 runs to lead the Vikings. Brady Truman had a single and drove in 2 runs. Nick Binetter, Kolby Brown, Connor Fitts, Carson Stevens and Carter Holbrook each had a single for Oxford Hills.

With the win, Brewer is now 13-2 with 1 game left in the regular season. They play against the cross-river rival, Bangor, on Tuesday, May 30th at 7 p.m.

Oxford Hills is 11-3. They play at home against Lewiston on Monday, May 29th at 4:30 p.m.