Brewer Run-Rules Mt. Ararat 12-2 in 6 Innings [PHOTOS]

The Brewer Witches scored 6 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning, to run-rule Mt. Ararat in Brewer on Monday, May 22nd, winning 12-2.

Brewer-Mt. Ararat May 22, 2023 Photo Katie Sproul Brewer-Mt. Ararat May 22, 2023 Photo Katie Sproul loading...

Sara Young and Morgan Downs combined to 2-hit Mt. Ararat. Young started in the circle and went 3 innings, striking out 4. She didn't allow a hit or a walk. Downs came on in the 4th inning, and allowed 2 hits and 2 runs, striking out 4 and walking 1.

May 22, 2023 Photo Katie Sproul May 22, 2023 Photo Katie Sproul loading...

Jordan Doak batting leadoff for the Witches was 3-4 with a run batted in and scored 2 runs. Emma Jameson was 3-4 with a double and with 3 runs batted in and scored 2 runs batting from the clean-up spot. Jordan Williams had 2 hits.

May 22, 2023 Photo Katie Sproul May 22, 2023 Photo Katie Sproul loading...

Asianna West, Jillian Ford, Sara Young, Morgan Downs, Hannah Reed and Madison Shaw each singled for the Witches. Brewer had 14 hits.

May 22, 2023 Photo Katie Sproul May 22, 2023 Photo Katie Sproul loading...

Lily Stewart was in the circle for the Eagles. She went 5.2 innings surrendering 14 hits and 12 runs, 8 of which were earned. She struck out 1 and walked 3.

attachment-346173238_5956947497761045_6551523110043823709_n loading...

Brewer-Mt. Ararat May 22, 2023 Photo Katie Sproul Brewer-Mt. Ararat May 22, 2023 Photo Katie Sproul loading...

Allie Hunter and Audrey Nile each singled for Mt. Ararat.

Brewer is now 10-3. They play at Hampden Academy against the Broncos on Wednesday, May 24th at 7 p.m.

Mt. Ararat is winless at 0-13. They play at home against Camden Hills on May 24th at 4:30 p.m.

You can nominate a player for the High School Athlete of the Week 6 HERE, for the week May 22-27. Nominations must be received by Sunday, May 28th at 11:59 p.m.