Brewer Shuts Out Bangor 4-0

The Brewer Witches shut out the Bangor Rams 4-0 at Mansfield Stadium, under the lights on Monday, May 15th.

Grady Vanidestine went 6.0 innings allowing 6 hits and striking out 8 and walking 3 for the Witches. Jed Gilpatrick came on to close the game, pitching the 7th inning, walking 1 without allowing a hit for the Witches.

Wyatt Stevens went 5.2 innings for Bangor, allowing 7 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 5 and walked 3. Harrison Tapley finished the game for the Rams, going 1.1 hitless innings, striking out 1.

Noah Tibbetts batting 5th was 3-4 leading the Witches. He drove in a run. Evan Nadeau, Grady Vanidestine, Rowan Valley and Anderson Clifford all singled for Brewer.

Kyle Johnson had a double for the Rams. Jack Shuck, Matt Holmes, Yates Emerson, Teddy Stephenson and Gavin Glanville-True singled for the Rams.

Brewer is now 9-1. They host MDI on Wednesday night, May 17th at 7 p.m.

Bangor is now 5-6. They play at Hampden Academy on Wednesday, May 17th at 7 p.m.

You can nominated a player for the High School Athlete of the Week HERE, for the week May 15-20. Nominations must be received by Sunday, May 21st at 11:59 p.m.