Washington Academy No-Hits MDI 6-0

Trevor Shimabukuro no-hit the MDI Trojans on Wednesday afternoon, April 24th, as the Washington Academy Raiders beat MDI 6-0, in East Machias.

He struck out 12 in the game.

Jay Haney started for MDI and went 4.0 innings, allowing 2 hits and 1 run. He struck out and walked 5. Colin Sullivan didn't retire a batter, allowing 1 hit and walking 2, and was charged with 3 runs.. Spencer Grierson pitched the final 2.o innings allowing 1 hit and 2 runs, striking out 2 and walking 1.

Shimabukuro helped himself at the plate, going 2-3 with a double and driving in a run. Colby Moholland was 1-4 with a double. Daniel Gardner had a single and drove in a run.

The Raiders had 7 stolen bases.

MDI is now 2-1. The Trojans play at Hermon on Thursday, April 25th at 4:30 p.m.

Washington Academy is 3-0. They play at Narraguagus on Friday, April 26th at 4;30 p.m.

