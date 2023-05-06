Brewer Softball Beats MDI 5-1 [PHOTOS]

The Brewer Witches traveled to Bar Harbor and beat the MDI Trojans 5-1 on a beautiful, sunny Saturday, May 6th with temperatures in the 70's. Brewer scored a run in the 1st and 2nd innings and then plated 2 runs in the 4th. MDI answered with a run in the 5th before Brewer added an insurance run in the 6th.

Sara Young was efficient in the circle for the Witches. She pitched a complete game scattering 7 hits and allowing 1 unearned run. She struck out 1 and walked 2.

Addy Boyce was in the circle for MDI. She allowed 9 hits and 5 runs, 3 of which were earned. She struck out 9 and walked just 1.

Asianna West, batting out of the 9-hole was 3-3 with 3 runs batted in. Jillian Ford was 2-3 for the Witches, with a triple and single, and run batted in. She scored twice. Jordan Doak was 2-4 from the lead-off spot. Hannah Reed, Sara Young each had a single.

For the Trojans, Lexi Tozier was 2-3 with a pair of doubles. Addy Boyce, Molly Gray, Taylor Grant, Grace Horner and Allibeth Horner all had singles.

MDI is now 2-4. The Trojans travel to Dover-Foxcroft on Monday, May 8th play the Foxcroft Academy Ponies at 4:30 p.m.

Brewer is now 6-1. They travel to Ellsworth on Wednesday, May 10th to play the Eagles at 4:30 p.m.

