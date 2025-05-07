Sara Young 1-hit the Brunswick Dragons, as the Brewer Witches Softball Team beat them 3-0 for their 4th win in-a-row after losing their opening 2 games.

Young strike out 3 and walked 1.

At the plate Paige Oakes, leading off was 3-4, with a triple and a stolen base.. Jordin Williams was 2-4 with a run batted in. Olivia Bragdon and Madison Shaw each had a double. Jillian Ford had a single and run batted in.

Faith Williams had Brunswick's lone hit.

Caitlin Seitz was in the circle for Brunswick. Taking the loss, she struck out 8 and walked 2.

Brewer is now 4-2. The Witches will travel to Messalonskee on Monday, May 12th at 4:15 p.m.

Brunswick is winless at 0-6. They will play at Medomak Valley on Saturday, May 10th at 11 a.m.

