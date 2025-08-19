The Brewer Football Team was out on Heddericg Field on Monday, morning, August 18th for the start of 2-a-days on the 1st day of the 2025 Fall Sport's Season.

The Witches are coached by Fred Lower, assisted by Dana Corey, Dennis Kiah, Aaron Smith, Holden Dudley and Chris McGrath.

Brewer Varsity Football 2025 Schedule (Home Games at Doyle Field unless noted)

Saturday, August 23 7 p.m. Controlled Scrimmage vs. Mattanawcook Academy and Madison at Heddericg Field

Saturday, August 30 Exhibition @ John Bapst TBD

Friday September 5 at Belfast Lions 7 p.m.

Friday September 19 vs. Nokomis Warriors 7 p.m.

Friday September 26 vs. Gardiner 7 p.m. (Homecoming)

Saturday, October 4 at York 2 p.m. (St. Thomas Aquinas School, Dover New Hampshire)

Friday October 10 vs. Hermon 6 p.m.

Friday October 17 vs. Old Town 6 p.m.

Friday October 24 at Foxcroft Academy

Friday October 31 - Quarterfinal Playoff Game at highest seed

Friday November 7 Semifinal Playoff Game at highest seed

Saturday November 15 - Regional Championship at Hampden Academy

Saturday November 22 - Class C State Championship