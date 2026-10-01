The Maine Black Bears Women's Hockey Team picked up their 1st win of the season, beating the St. Lawrence Saints 4-3 on Thursday night, October 1st at the Alfond Arena. It was Coach Alex Gettens' 1st win as Maine's head coach.

Maine took a 1-0 lead on a powerplay goal by Kendall Sundby with 7:48 left to play in the 1st period. It was Sundby's 1st goal of the season. She was assisted by Sade Sandilands and Gracie Hanson.

Maine led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Period.

St. Lawrence tied the game with 1:56 gone in the 2nd Period. But the Black Bears took a 2-1 lead with 5:10 left to play on Mikayla Boarders 1st goal of the season. She was assisted by Gracie Hanson and Lily Fetch.

But St. Lawrence scored with 1:27 left to play in the 2nd Period. The game was tied 2-2 at the end of the 2nd Period.

The Saints scored with 3:24 gone in the 3rd Period on Cheyenne Degeer's 2nd goal of the game

But Maine equalized with 7:20 gone in the 3rd Period. Mikayla Boarder scored her 2nd goal of the game. She was assisted by Gracie Hanson's 5th assist ot the season and 3rd in the game, and by Lily Fetch with her 2nd assist of the game.

Stephanie Jacobs scored the game-winner with 9:10 left to play. It was her 1st goal of the season and she was assisted by Lulu Rucinski and Mackenzie Podewell.

Kiia Lahtinen had 22 saves for Maine while Kassidy Lawrence had 39 saves for the Saints.

Maine outshot St. Lawrence 43-25. The Black Bears were 1-5 on the power play with 13 shots whit St. Lawrence was 0-3 with 5 shots.

Maine is now 1-2-0 while St. Lawrence is 0-3-0. The 2 teams meet on Friday afternoon, October 2nd at 3 p.m. at the Alfond Arena

Check out the photos from the game