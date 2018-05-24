Brody Guiggey Named McDonald’s High School Athlete Of The Week

Brody Guiggey of Katahdin High School has been named McDonald's High School Athlete of the Week after belting home runs against Madawaska and Southern Aroostook last week.

Guiggey, who won with 47 percent of the vote, was the winning pitcher in his team's 19-7 triumph over Madawaska.

He added a triple and knocked in five runs against Southern Aroostook.

Katahdin sits in 5th place in the Class D North heal point standings with a record of 8-4. They will wrap up the regular season with a doubleheader against Shead next Tuesday.

Ben Powell of Searsport and Jordan Goodrich of Brewer were also nominated for the Athlete of the Week award.