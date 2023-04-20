Broncos Score 2 in 6th to Beat Mt. Blue 4-3

The Hampden Academy Broncos plated 2 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning and beat the Mt. Blue Cougars 4-3 at Hampden Academy on Thursday, April 18th.

Bodie Bishop went 6 innings for the Broncos, allowing 4 hits and 3 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 7 and walked 4. Brady Eaglin picked up the save, pitching the 7th inning, striking out 1.

Andrew Cote, TJ Llerena, and Colin Peckham, the 1-2-3 batters each had 2 hits for the Broncos. Peckham drove in 3 runs, and was a perfect 4-4 in reaching base as he had 2 walks to go with the 2 hits.. Kaysen Wildman, Gavin Moyok and Bodie Bishop all singled as 6 Broncos had hits.

Nolan Leso went 5.2 innings for the Cougars, allowing 9 hits and 3 runs. He struck out and walked 4. Aiden Wilkins got the final out , striking out and walking 1.

Hayden Dippner had a triple. Jayden Meader, Zak Koban and Hayden Durrell each singled.

Hampden Academy is now 2-0 and will play at Bangor on Monday, April 24th at 4:30 p.m.

Mt. Blue is now 1-1. They will play host to Erskine Academy on Monday, April 24th at 4 p.m.

If you are an administrator of a Maine High School Baseball or Softball Gamechanger page please add chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com as a fan so we can write recaps of the games.

