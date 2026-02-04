The Hampden Academy Hockey Coop Team beat Houlton/Hodgon 6-1 on Tuesday, February 3rd. Thanks to our special High School Hockey correspondent Adrian Ellingwood for the recap!

On Tuesday night, February 3rd, the Millar Civic Center in Houlton was host to a Class B North hockey matchup between the Hampden Academy Broncos and the Houlton/Hodgdon Blackhawks. After a 5-0 win in December against the Blackhawks, the Broncos swept the season series with another win.

Both sides had power play opportunities in the opening period, but neither side could break the deadlock in the first 15 minutes.

After a scoreless first period, the Broncos needed less than two minutes of the second period to open the scoring. Wyatt Allen deflected a shot in front of the net that looped over the Houlton goaltender and trickled across the goal line. Silas Bryant and Gunnar Weil had the assists with 13:01 to go on the second frame.

About 4 minutes later, Aiden MacFarline doubled the Broncos lead, assisted by Henry Armell and Wyatt Allen. Less than a minute later, Matt Donahue scored his first varsity goal for the Broncos. He sent a wrist shot from the top of the face-off circle that passed everyone in front of the net, with an assist from Cam Wharff.

With 5:03 left in the period, another Hampden player scored his first varsity goal. Isaac Furrow picked up the puck from behind the net, and quickly cut to the front to give the Broncos a 4-0 lead. Hampden would remain ahead by 4 for the rest of the period.

Early in the final stanza, Bradley Swallow got a goal back for the Blackhawks. His initial shot was saved, but he grabbed his own rebound to cut the lead to three. Gavyn Drew had the assist with 13:56 to go in the game.

Late in the period, Aiden MacFarline scored his second goal of the night, which looked like a replica of his first goal. Henry Armell and Wyatt Allen had the assists with 2 minutes to go.

With 29 seconds left in the game, Henry Boudreau gave Hampden a 6-1 lead, finishing off the scoring for the evening. Miles Shields and Colby Pangburn were given the assists on the play. The Broncos are now 6-5-1, and will play next on Wednesday, February 4th, at Sawyer Arena against Old Town/Orono. The Blackhawks are now 1-11, and will travel to Sawyer Arena on Saturday the 11th to face John Bapst.