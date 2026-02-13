#3 Gardiner Boys Beat #6 Erskine Academy 62-29 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The #3 Gardiner Boys beat #6 Erskine Academy 62-29 in the 1st Class B Northern Maine Boy's Quarterfinal on Friday, February 13th at the Cross Insurance Center.
Gardiner led 15-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-13 at the end of the Half. The Tigers were in complete control at the end of the 3rd Quarter, up 40-17.
Gardiner was led by Brady Atwater with 14 points. Brady Peacock had 12 points. Isaac Marquis had 9 points with a pair of 3-pointers. Trace Moody and Levi Simmons each had a 3-pointers. The Tigers were 12-16 from the free throw line.
Erskine Academy was led by Carter Ulmer who had 11 points. Gavin Fanjoy had 8 points. Colby Spry had a pair of 3-pointers and Campbell Coutts had a 3-pointer. Erskine Academy was 4-5 from the free throw line.
Gardiner, now 16-3 advances to the Class B North semifinals on Wednesday, February 18th where they will play the winner of the #2 Hermon-#7 Belfast Quarterfinal at 2 p.m.
Check out the stats.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Erskine Academy Boys
|7
|6
|4
|12
|29
|Gardiner Boys
|15
|14
|11
|22
|62
Box Score
Erskine Academy
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|0
|Dominic Brown
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|Campbell Coutts
|4
|-
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Gavin Fanjoy
|8
|4
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Colby Spry
|6
|-
|2
|-
|-
|10
|Nolan Pierce
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Jack Coutts
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Wyatt Michaud
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Ryker Adams
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Tyler Clark
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Carter Cooper
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|31
|Carter Ulmer
|11
|4
|-
|3
|4
|32
|Charlie Winchenbach
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|29
|8
|3
|4
|5
Gardiner
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Issac Marquis
|9
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Brady Peacock
|12
|6
|-
|-
|1
|4
|Brayden Elliot
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Chase McGrane
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Trace Moody
|7
|2
|1
|-
|-
|11
|Brady Atwater
|14
|4
|-
|6
|6
|12
|Jusn Carlos Adams
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Isaac Madore
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Nolan Brown
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Luke Whalen
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|21
|Colin McCormick
|8
|3
|-
|2
|4
|22
|Levi Simmons
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|24
|Nick Mckay
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Nick McKay
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|33
|Matthew Moody
|3
|-
|-
|3
|4
|TOTALS
|62
|19
|4
|12
|16
Check out the photos
Gardiner-Erskine Academy Boys Class B Quarterfinals
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper