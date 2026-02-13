#3 Gardiner Boys Beat #6 Erskine Academy 62-29 [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

Photo Chris Popper

The #3 Gardiner Boys beat #6 Erskine Academy 62-29 in the 1st Class B Northern Maine Boy's Quarterfinal on Friday, February 13th at the Cross Insurance Center.

Gardiner led 15-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-13 at the end of the Half. The Tigers were in complete control at the end of the 3rd Quarter, up 40-17.

Gardiner was led by Brady Atwater with 14 points. Brady Peacock had 12 points. Isaac Marquis had 9 points with a pair of 3-pointers. Trace Moody and Levi Simmons each had a 3-pointers. The Tigers were 12-16 from the free throw line.

Erskine Academy was led by Carter Ulmer who had 11 points. Gavin Fanjoy had 8 points. Colby Spry had a pair of 3-pointers and Campbell Coutts had a 3-pointer. Erskine Academy was 4-5 from the free throw line.

Gardiner, now 16-3 advances to the Class B North semifinals on Wednesday, February 18th where they will play the winner of the #2 Hermon-#7 Belfast Quarterfinal at 2 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Erskine Academy Boys7641229
Gardiner Boys1514112262

 

Box Score

Erskine Academy

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
0Dominic Brown0----
1Campbell Coutts4-111
2Gavin Fanjoy84---
4Colby Spry6-2--
10Nolan Pierce0----
13Jack Coutts0----
14Wyatt Michaud0----
22Ryker Adams0----
23Tyler Clark0----
24Carter Cooper0----
31Carter Ulmer114-34
32Charlie  Winchenbach0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS298345

Gardiner

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Issac Marquis91211
3Brady Peacock126--1
4Brayden Elliot0----
5Chase McGrane0----
10Trace Moody721--
11Brady Atwater144-66
12Jusn Carlos Adams21---
14Isaac Madore0----
15Nolan Brown0----
20Luke Whalen21---
21Colin McCormick83-24
22Levi Simmons3-1--
24Nick Mckay21---
24Nick McKay0----
33Matthew Moody3--34
TOTALS621941216

 

Gardiner-Erskine Academy Boys Class B Quarterfinals

The Gardiner Tigers took on Erskine Academy in the 1st Class B Quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center on Friday, February 13th.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

