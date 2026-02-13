The #3 Gardiner Boys beat #6 Erskine Academy 62-29 in the 1st Class B Northern Maine Boy's Quarterfinal on Friday, February 13th at the Cross Insurance Center.

Gardiner led 15-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-13 at the end of the Half. The Tigers were in complete control at the end of the 3rd Quarter, up 40-17.

Gardiner was led by Brady Atwater with 14 points. Brady Peacock had 12 points. Isaac Marquis had 9 points with a pair of 3-pointers. Trace Moody and Levi Simmons each had a 3-pointers. The Tigers were 12-16 from the free throw line.

Erskine Academy was led by Carter Ulmer who had 11 points. Gavin Fanjoy had 8 points. Colby Spry had a pair of 3-pointers and Campbell Coutts had a 3-pointer. Erskine Academy was 4-5 from the free throw line.

Gardiner, now 16-3 advances to the Class B North semifinals on Wednesday, February 18th where they will play the winner of the #2 Hermon-#7 Belfast Quarterfinal at 2 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Erskine Academy Boys 7 6 4 12 29 Gardiner Boys 15 14 11 22 62

Box Score

Erskine Academy

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 0 Dominic Brown 0 - - - - 1 Campbell Coutts 4 - 1 1 1 2 Gavin Fanjoy 8 4 - - - 4 Colby Spry 6 - 2 - - 10 Nolan Pierce 0 - - - - 13 Jack Coutts 0 - - - - 14 Wyatt Michaud 0 - - - - 22 Ryker Adams 0 - - - - 23 Tyler Clark 0 - - - - 24 Carter Cooper 0 - - - - 31 Carter Ulmer 11 4 - 3 4 32 Charlie Winchenbach 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 29 8 3 4 5

Gardiner

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Issac Marquis 9 1 2 1 1 3 Brady Peacock 12 6 - - 1 4 Brayden Elliot 0 - - - - 5 Chase McGrane 0 - - - - 10 Trace Moody 7 2 1 - - 11 Brady Atwater 14 4 - 6 6 12 Jusn Carlos Adams 2 1 - - - 14 Isaac Madore 0 - - - - 15 Nolan Brown 0 - - - - 20 Luke Whalen 2 1 - - - 21 Colin McCormick 8 3 - 2 4 22 Levi Simmons 3 - 1 - - 24 Nick Mckay 2 1 - - - 24 Nick McKay 0 - - - - 33 Matthew Moody 3 - - 3 4 TOTALS 62 19 4 12 16

