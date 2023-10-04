Brunswick, Messalonskee, Hampden Academy and Edward Little Qualify for MPA Class A Golf Tournament

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) Class A Golf Qualifier was held on Tuesday, October 3rd at Natanis Golf Course.

Brunswick, Messalonskee, Hampden Academy and Edward Little all qualified for the State Class A Tournament that will be played at Natanis on Saturday, October 7th at 9 a.m.

Jacob Moody from Messalonskee was the low round overall medalist, with a round of 71. Alexis Michaud, from Oxford Hills was the medalist for the Girls, qualifying for the State Tourney with a round of 79.

Here are the Team Scores

Brunswick - 311 Messalonskee - 332 Hampden Academy 335 Edward Little - 341 Oxford Hills - 348 Camden Hills - 368 Brewer - 373 Skowhegan - 374 Bangor - 376 Lewiston - 378 Mt. Ararat - 380 Mt. Blue 506

All the scoring Team Members from Brunswick, Messalonskee, Hampden Academy and Edward Little all qualified for the State Tournament.

Individuals qualifying for the State Tourney include

Calvin Grass - Brewer, 77

Alexis McCormick - Oxford Hills, 79

Eddie Goff - Skowhegan, 83

Seamus Hagerty - Bangor, 84

Dustin Farrington - Oxford Hills, 85

Sam Betz - Mt. Ararat, 85

Isaac Wheeler - Mt. Ararat, 87

Shaun Kyllonen, Oxford Hills 88

Garrett Hall - Camden Hills, 89

Bennett Gardner - Camden Hills, 89

Walter Field - Camden Hills, 89

Best of luck to everyone on Saturday.

Thanks to Coach Throckmorton for the results

