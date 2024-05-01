Brunswick Outduels Brewer 1-0 in Pitching Duel

The Brunswick Dragons beat the Brewer Witches 1-0 on Wednesday, May 1st in Brewer, in a pitcher's duel.

Liam Scholl went the distance for Brewer, allowing just 3 hits. He struck out 10 and walked 2.

Logan Littlefield started on the mound and pitched 2.0 innings, striking out 4. He didn't walk a batter or allow a hit. Aiden McCue came on in relief and allowed 3 hits in 3.2 innings. The 1 run was unearned. He struck out 5 and walked 3. Zach Arnold finished the game, pitching the final 1.1 innings, allowing just 1 hit, and striking out 1.

Kaiden Morin, Grady Vanidestine and Jake Perry each singled for Brewer.

Henry Blood had 2 singles for Brunswick. Scholl and Anthony Cooley each singled for the Dragons.

Brewer is now 2-4. They play at Hampden Academy against the Broncos on Friday, May 3rd at 4;15 p.m.

Brunswick evens their record at 3-3. They will host Medomak Valley on Friday, May 3rd at 4 p.m.

You can vote for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week HERE. You can vote once every 3 hours. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday May 2nd.

It's also time to nominate someone for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances April 29-May 4. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 5th. Voting for Week 3 will take place May 6th-9th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 10th.