In a rematch of the 2025 America East Championship, the Bryant Bulldogs defeated Maine 56-51 on Saturday, January 3rd at The Pit.

Bryant led 26-17 at the end of the 1st Half. Maine led 50-49 with 3:28 left to play, before Bryant went on a 8-0 run, to take a 57-50 lead.

Maine was led by TJ Biel with 20 points. Ryan Mabrey had 9 points.

The Black Bears shot 31.6 percent from the field and were just 2-18 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Black Bears struggled from the free throw line, going just 13-24.

Keelan Steele was ejected from the game in the 1st Half for a flagrant foul.

Bryant had 4 players in double figures. Aaron Davis led the Bulldogs with 13 points.

Bryant shot 33.3 percent from the field and were 4-23 from beyond the arc. The Bulldogs were 12-18 from the free throw line.

Maine was outrebounded 46-41. Maine had 15 turnovers while forcing 16 Bryant turnovers.

Bryant is now 5-10 overall and 1-0 in America East.

Maine is 2-14 overall and 0-1 in America East.

Maine will play at UMBC on Thursday, January 8th, with the game tipping off at 6 p.m. Join Ron Lisnet for the call of the game and the pregame starting at 5:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.