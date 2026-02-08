The Maine Women's Hockey Team beat Boston University 2-0 on Saturday afternoon, February 7th in Boston.

The game was scoreless after the 1st Period.

In the 2nd Period with 7:17 gone, Stephanie Jacob scored on the power play for Maine, assisted by Paige Fong and Gracie Hanson.

In the 3rd Period, with BU having pulled their goalie for an extra attacker, Jacob scored the empty-netter, with 2:29 left to play, assisted by Brenna Curl and Paige Fong.

Maine outshot BU 19-17.

The Black Bears were 1-3 on the power play, while BU was 0-2.

Kiia Lahtinen stopped 17 shots in goal to pick up her 4th career shutout for Maine.

BU is now 9-17-3 overall and 7-11-2 in Hockey East.

Maine is 11-17-3 overall and 7-11-3 in Hockey East.

The Black Bears return home with a game against Vermont on Friday, February 13th at 2 p.m. and then play the last regular season game at home on Saturday, February 14th against New Hampshire at 1 p.m. If you can't be there in person, both games will be broadcast on ESPN+

