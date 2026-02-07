Maine Women&#8217;s Basketball Beats Bryant 64-56

Lindsay Pellett/UMaine Athletics

The Maine Women's Basketball Team trailing by 11 in the 1st half rallied to beat the Bryant Bulldogs 64-56, in Orono on Saturday afternoon, February 7th bas Adrianna Smith had another double-double, finishing with 29 points and 11 rebounds.

Bryant led 23-15 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Maine tied it at the end of the 1st Half 31-31. The Black Bears led 45-40 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Maine had 3 players in double figures. In addition to Smith's 29 points, Asta Blauenfeldt and Sarah Talon each had 10 points.

Maine shot 33.9 percent from the field, and were just 2-16 from beyond the 3-point arc. Maine took advantage of Bryant's 26 fouls, going 24-31 from the free throw line.

Bryant was led by Mia Mancini with 15 points.

The Bulldogs shot 37.7 percent from the field and was 3-16 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 7-13 from the free throw line.

Bryant outrebounded Maine 43-37. Maine won the turnover battle. They turned the ball over just 9 times while forcing 15 times.

Bryant is now 16-8 overall and 6-5 in America East.

Maine is now 13-11 overall and 8-3 in America East.

Maine will play at UMBC on Thursday, February 12th at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+

