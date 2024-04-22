Bucksport Baseball’s Rally Comes up Short Losing to Foxcroft Academy 5-4

The Bucksport Golden Bucks scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 7th but it wasn't quite enough as they fell to the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 5-4 in Bucksport on Monday, April 22nd.

Hayden Strout started on the mound for the Ponies and pitched 6.0 innings allowing 2 hits and 2 runs, striking out 10 and walking 4. Jadon Richard pitched the 7th inning, allowing 1 hit and 2 runs, striking out 2 and walking 1.

Gavyn Holyoke pitched the complete game for the Golden Bucks. He allowed 6 hits and 5 runs, striking out 10 and walking 3.

Holyoke helped himself at the plate with a single, driving in 2 runs. Trent Goss and Nick Clair each singled.

Lucas Sands, Hayden Strout, Thomas Day, Calvin Landry, Aiden Harvey and Silas Topolski each singled for Foxcroft Academy.

The Ponies are now 2-0. They will host Orono on Wednesday, April 24th at 4:30 p.m.

Bucksport is 1-2. They will host Dexter on Wednesday, April 24th at 4:30 p.m.

You can vote for the Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week once every 3 hours through Thursday night, April 25th at 11:59 by clicking HERE

You can also nominate someone for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week, for their performance April 22-27. Please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com with the athlete's name, school, and why they should be nominated. If you have stats to send with your nomination that would be great! Nominations are accepted through Sunday night, April 28th. Voting will begin on April 29th for the Week 2 Athlete of the Week!