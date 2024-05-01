Hermon Baseball Beats John Bapst 5-2

The Hermon Hawks beat the John Bapst Crusaders 5-2 in Hermon on Wednesday, May 1st.

Mason Kinney pitched a complete game for the Hawks. He allowed 4 hits and 2 runs, both unearned. He struck out 4 and didn't walk a batter.

Tommy Meserve was 2-2 for the Hawks, driving in 2 runs, and scoring twice. Edger Leclerc had a single, driving in a run.

Abe Pendergast took the loss for the Crusaders. He allowed just 3 hits and 5 runs, 3 of which were earned. He struck out 3 and walked 7

Sam Bay was 2-3 for John Bapst and Jaxson Sockbeson was 1-3.

Hermon, now 3-3 will play at MDI on Friday, May 3rd at 4:30 p.m.

John Bapst, 0-6 will play at Old Town on Friday, May 3rd at 4:30 p.m.

