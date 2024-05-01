Broncos Score 5 runs in 4th to Beat MDI 9-2

The Hampden Academy Broncos scored 5 runs in the 4th inning, and beat the MDI Trojans 9-2 in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, May 1st. MDI committed 5 errors in the game.

Jay Haney started on the mound for MDI and went 4.0 innings, allowing 6 hits and 6 runs, although just 1 was earned. He struck out 2 and walked 1. Preston Tripp pitched the final 3 innings, allowing 3 hits, and 3 unearned runs.

Bodie Bishop picked up the win for the Broncos. He pitched 5.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 8 and walked 4. Brady Eaglin pitched the final 2 innings, allowing 2 hits, striking out 4.

Andrew Cote and Rogan Lord had 2 hits each for the Broncos. Garrett McLeod, Colin Peckham, TJ Llerena, Kaysen Wildman and Zack McLaughlin each had a single for Hampden Academy.

Colin Sullivan and Cal Hodgdon each had 2 singles for MDI. Cameron Graham had a single.

MDI is now 3-2. They will host Hermon on Saturday, May 4th at 11 a.m.

Hampden Academy is 6-0. They will host Brewer on Friday, May 3rd at 4:15 p.m.

You can vote for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week HERE. You can vote once every 3 hours. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday May 2nd.

It's also time to nominate someone for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances April 29-May 4. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 5th. Voting for Week 3 will take place May 6th-9th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 10th.