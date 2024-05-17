Bucksport Beats GSA 19-1 in 3 Innings

The Bucksport Lady Bucks beat the George Stevens Academy Eagles 19-1 in Blue Hill on Friday, May 17th. The game was stopped after 3 innings because of the 15-run rule.

Bucksport scored 11 runs in the 1st, 1 run in the 2nd innings and 7 runs in the 3rd inning.

Lily Chiavelli was 4-4 at the plate for Bucksport, with a triple, driving in 3 runs.

Jetta Shook had a pair of hits including a double and drove in 3 runs.

Sam Cyr batting leadoff was 2-3 with a pair of runs batted in.

Brie Rotella, Emma Clement, Layken Varnum, Natalie Simpson and Allie Hanscom all singled.

In the circle Simpson pitched 3 innings, allowing 3 hits and 1 unearned run. She struck out 5 and walked 2.

Bucksport is now 11-1. They will host the Dexter Tiger on Monday, May 20th at 4:30 p.m.

GSA is now 3-9. They will travel to play Sumner on Monday, May 20th at 4:30 p.m.

It's time to nominate someone for the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances May 13-18 . Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 19th. Voting for Week 5 will take place May 19th-23rd with the winner being announced on Friday, May 24th.