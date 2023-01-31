Bucksport Boys Beat MDI 58-54 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The Bucksport Boys Basketball Team beat the MDI Trojans 58-54 in Bar Harbor on Tuesday, January 31st, as the Trojans attempted a 4th Quarter comeback.

Bucksport led 14-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Bucksport increased their lead to 10 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter, leading 46-48. MDI would get within 1 point in the 4th Quarter, but was never able to tie the game.

Bucksport was led by Caden Blackwood with 18 points and 1 3-pointer. Jake Williams had 15 points, 2ith 13 of the points coming in the 2nd Half. Evan Donnell had 13 points with 2 3-pointers.Kamryn Webber had a 3-pointer. The Golden Bucks were 10-19 from the free throw line.

MDI was led by Kadin Reed with 15 points including 1 3-pointer. Evan Ankrom had 9 points with a 3-pointer. MDI was 14-19 from the free throw line.

Bucksport is now 6-8 with 4 games remaining in the regular season

Thursday February 2nd vs. Ellsworth 7 p.m.



Saturday, February 4th at Old Town 4 p.m.



Tuesday February 6th vs. Houlton 5:30 p.m.



Thursday, February 8th vs. GSA 7 p.m.

MDI is now 5-10 with 3 games remaining.

Thursday February 2 vs. Presque Isle 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 4 at Washington Academy 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 8 at Ellsworth 7 p.m.

All the games will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Bucksport Boys 14 15 17 12 58 MDI Boys 13 11 12 18 54

Box Score

Bucksport

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Evan Donnell 13 3 2 1 3 Caden Blackwood 18 6 1 3 7 Kamryn Webber 9 3 1 - - Jason Terrill 0 - - - - Collin McDougal 1 - - 1 3 Gunny Cyr 2 1 - - - Eli Bennett 0 - - - - Trent Goss 0 - - - - Connor Epprecht 0 - - - - Daynen Stewart 0 - - - - Jake Williams 15 5 - 5 6 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 58 18 4 10 19

MDI

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Spencer Laurendau 7 1 - 5 8 Kadin Reed 15 4 1 4 5 Joey Wellman-Clouse 2 1 - - - Cal Hodgdon 5 2 - 1 2 Jay Haney 0 - - - - Brandon Marsh 8 4 - - - Ethan Sosa 0 - - - - Evan Ankrom 9 2 1 2 2 Alex Gray 8 3 - 2 2 Jarron Beikert 0 - - - - Jameson Weir 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 54 17 2 14 19

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos