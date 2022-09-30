Bucksport Boys’ Soccer Team Remains Perfect – Beats Searsport 6-0

The Bucksport Golden Bucks remained undefeated after they beat Searsport 6-0 under the lights in Bucksport on Thursday, September 29th.

Bucksport took the lead in the 16th minute when Bo Provencher found Evan Donnell at the top of the box where he split two defenders and put it past the Searsport keeper.

15 minutes later Brandon Elden chipped it over the Viking defense once again to Evan Donnell to make it 2-0 in favor of the Golden Bucks.

Just 3 minutes later Searsport turned it over in their own end to Jason Terrill who hit a centering pass to Brandon Elden who found the net from deep outside the 18 to put Bucksport up 3-0 going into the half.

The 2nd half saw more pressure from Bucksport who ended up taking the 6-0 victory over Searsport.

Evan Donnell led the Bucks in scoring with 5 goals. Brandon Elden ended up with a goal and 2 assists, Bo Provencher had t2 assists, and Jason Terrill had 1.

The Searsport goalie, Sean Paige, had an outstanding game for the Vikings with 20 saves on 61 shots and Jake Williams for Bucksport preserved his 6th shutout of the season with 6 saves on 14 shots.

Bucksport is now 9-0. They will play at Central on Thursday October 6th at 4 p.m.

Searsport is 2-6. They will play host to GSA on Saturday, October 1st at 4 p.m.

Thanks to Coach Boynton for the stats

You can nominate someone for the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games September 26- October 1st need to be received by October 3rd. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football, Volleyball and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the scoresheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660

