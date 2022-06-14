Bucksport Golden Bucks Win Class C Northern Maine Title Defeating Mt. View 4-2

The Bucksport Golden Bucks are the Class C Northern Maine Champions after defeating the Mt. View Mustangs 4-2 at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor on Tuesday, June 14th.

Jake Guty threw a 3-hitter, striking out 11 and walking 6. He allowed 2 earned runs.

Guty helped himself at the plate going 2-3 with a double and driving in a run in the 3rd inning when Bucksport scored their 4 runs. Gavyn Holyoke and Cameron Rich each singled. Jason Terrill had a pair of single and scored a run.

Noah Hurd took the loss for Mount View. He allowed 6 hits while striking out 15 and walking 1.

Hurd, Dakota Harriman and Calvin Jewett had the Mustang's hits.

Bucksport will now play #1 Lisbon in the State Class C Championship on Saturday June 18th. Lisbon defeated #6 Maranacook 10-0 to win the Class C Southern Maine Championship Tuesday afternoon.