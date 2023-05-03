Bucksport Knocks Off Ellsworth 4-1

The Bucksport Golden Bucks remained unbeaten on the season, beating the Ellsworth Eagles 4-1 on Wednesday, May 3rd in Bucksport.

Bucksport scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 2nd and 3rd. Ellsworth pushed 1 run across the plate in the top of the 7th.

Ella Hosford was dominant in the circle. She allowed just 4 hits and struck out 12, walking 1 for the Golden Bucks.

Hannah Wagstaff was in the circle for Ellsworth. She allowed just 5 hits and the 4 runs, 3 of which were earned. She struck out 8 and walked 5.

Morgan Duhaime had 2 hits for Ellsworth. Wagstaff and Anna Stevens each had a single for the Eagles.

Lexi Raymond batting 9th was 2-3 with a pair of singles, driving in 2 runs for the Golden Bucks. Jetta Shook, Allie Hanscom and Alvia Shute each singled

Bucksport is now 6-0.They will host Searsport on Friday, May 5th at 4:30 p.m.

Ellsworth is 1-2. They play at MDI on Thursday, May 4th at 4:30 p.m.

