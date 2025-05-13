Natalie Simpson pitched a 1-hitter and the Bucksport Golden Bucks shutout the Mattanawcook Academy Lynx 4-0 on Tuesday, May 13th in Bucksport.

Simpson struck out 13, and walked 1. She faced only 24 batters.

Jetta Shook was 2-3 with a double, driving in a run. Lexi Raymond, Alivia Shute, Allison Hanscom and Brianna Rotella each had a single.

Raymond had a stolen base.

Julianna Cloukey pitched a complete game for the Lynx. She allowed 6 hits and 4 runs, 3 of which were earned. She struck out 7 and walked 4.

Megan House had Mattanawcook Academy's lone hit.

Bucksport is unbeaten at 8-0. They will play at Sumner on Wednesday, May 14th at 4:30 p.m.

Mattanawcook Academy is 4-3. They will host Stearns on Friday May 16th at 4 p.m.

Voting is going on now thru Thursday, May 15th for the Week 4 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week. You can vote once per hour per device thru 11:59 on May 15th HERE

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 12-- May 17. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 18th. Voting for Week 5 will take place May 19th -22nd with the winner being announced on Friday, May 23rd.

Get our free mobile app