Bucksport Softball Beats Foxcroft Academy 19-0

The Bucksport Softball Team beat the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 19-0 on Monday, April 28th, in Dover-Foxcroft. The game was stopped after 5 innings because of the mercy rule.

Natalie Simpson threw a 1-hitter. She struck out 11 and walked 1, facing just 17 batters in the 5 innings.

She helped herself at the plate, going 3-4, with a pair of doubles, driving in 3 runs.

Lexi Raymond leading off was 4-4 with 4 runs batted in, scoring 4 times. Marina Keene was 3-3, scoring 3 times and drove in 2 runs. Addison Harvey was 2-2 with 2 runs batted in and drove in 2 runs. Jetta Shook had a double and drove in 3 runs. Alivia Shute had a single and drove in a run. Brooke Elden had a single.

Bucksport stole 5 bases, led by Marina Keene with 2 stolen bases.

Lilly Bisson had Foxcroft Academy's lone hit.

Bucksport is now 3-0. The Golden Bucks will travel to Dexter to play the Tigers on Wednesday, April 30th at 4:30 p.m.

Foxcroft Academy is 1-1 and will play at Orono on Wednesday, April 30th at 4:30 p.m.

