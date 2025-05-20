The Bucksport Softball Team remained perfect on the season, beating Mt. View 15-0 in Bucksport on Tuesday, May 20th. The game was stopped after the 4th inning because of the mercy rule.

Natalie Simpson was dominant in the circle. She allowed just 1 hit, and struck out 10 in 4 innings. She face just 13 batters.

Lexi Raymond was 2-2 with a run batted in. Jetta Shook had a double and drove in 3 runs. Simpson had a double and drove in a run. Emma Clement was 2-3 with a run batted in. Brianna Rotella had double and drove in 2 runs.

Madison Bennett had the lone hit for the Mustangs.

Bucksport is now 11-0. They will travel to Orono to play the Red Riots on Wednesday, May 21st at 4:30

Mt. View is 0-7. They will host Washington Academy on Wednesday, May 21st at 3 p.m.

