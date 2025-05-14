The Bucksport Softball team beat the Sumner Tigers 17-0 on Wednesday, May 14th in East Sullivan. The game was stopped after 4 inning because of the mercy rule.

Buksport scored 3 runs in the 1st inning, 2 in the 2nd inning, 9 in the 3rd inning and 3 runs in the 4th inning.

Bucksport outhit Sumner 16-3.

Natalie Simpson allowed 3 hits, for the Golden Bucks, striking out 9.

Lexi Raymond was 4-4, driving in 4 runs from the leadoff spot. Jetta Shook had 3 hits, driving int 3 runs. Marina Keene had 2 hits, driving in 2 runs. Emma Clement had 2 hits, driving in 3 runs. Brianna Rotella had 2 hits and drove in a run. Alivia Shute, Addison Harvey and Brooke Elden each had a single

Lexi Raymond had 4 stolen bases and Rotella and Keene each had a stolen base.

Abby Billings had 2 hits for the Tigers. B. Moore had a triple.

Bucksport is 9-0 They will host the MDI Trojans on Friday, May 16th at 4:30

Sumner is 2-5. They will play at Searsport on Friday, May 16th at 4:30

Voting is going on now thru Thursday, May 15th for the Week 4 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week. You can vote once per hour per device thru 11:59 on May 15th HERE

