Bucksport Softball Beats Washington Academy 4-0

The Bucksport Lady Bucks Softball Team beat Washington Academy 4-0 in East Machias on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Natalie Simpson tossed a 2-hitter for Bucksport, striking out 15 and didn't walk anyone to pick up the win.

Sam Cyr batting leadoff was perfect at the plate, going 3-3 with a double, and a walk and drove in a run. Jetta Shook was 2-3 with a double and 2 runs batted in. Jayden Tripp had a double and run batted in. Lily Chiavelli had a single.

Bella Cirone was in the circle for the Lady Raiders. She pitched a complete game, allowing 7 hits and 4 runs, striking out 14 and walking 1.

Avery Libby had a double and Sadie Story a single for Washington Academy

Bucksport is now 13-1. They have 2 games left in the regular season. They play at Searsport on Friday, May 24th at 4:30 p.m. and then will host Washington Academy on Memorial Day, May 27th at 1 p.m.

Washington Academy is 12-2. They play at Bucksport on Memorial Day, May 27th at 1 p.m. and then at Calais on Wednesday, May 29th at 4 p.m.

